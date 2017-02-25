PM Narendra Modi kicks off Manipur fight: ‘Naga Accord fears wrong’

Imphal West: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground, Imphal West on Saturday. PTI Photo Imphal West: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground, Imphal West on Saturday. PTI Photo

Addressing his first rally in Manipur of this election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the state had little to fear from the “Naga Accord”. Modi’s assurance came amidst calls to reveal details of the August 3, 2015, agreement, which have grown louder ahead of the March polls. “There is nothing in the Naga Accord that amounts to betraying the interests of Manipur. There is not a word in the Naga Accord that goes against the interests of Manipur,” Modi said at the rally, the BJP’s biggest so far, which drew a sizeable crowd despite a bandh call given by six insurgent outfits.

Amid confusion over the details of that pact, the Union government has, in fact, refrained from calling it an accord so far but referred to it as a Framework Agreement. Modi said the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government was carrying on “false campaign and misleading the people regarding the Naga Accord”. “The Naga Accord was signed one-and-half years ago. What were you doing? Were you in deep sleep? All of a sudden you have woken up before elections. You are making false claims to mislead the people,” the PM said.

The Congress government has alleged that the details of the agreement have been kept “secret” as it “compromises the territorial integrity of Manipur”. After Modi’s speech, Singh held a press conference where he hit back at the PM and asked him to make the contents of the Framework Agreement public. “If the Framework Agreement does not have anything about Manipur, why doesn’t the BJP government make its content public?” Singh said.

Modi consistently attacked Singh in his speech, holding him directly responsible for the economic blockade that has been on in the state since November 2016. “On the one hand he incites and provokes the people against the blockade, on the other hand he pays money to those who have called the blockade. They think more blockades will benefit the Congress; that more the people suffer, more it would benefit the Congress. Even a child knows who benefits from it,” he said.

Modi claimed that Singh had failed to break the blockade despite the help extended by the Centre. “We have repeatedly told the state government that we will provide support to it to remove the blockade. But this Congress government did not do anything. This is a fully heartless government which wants to harass people, keep them starving, just with an eye on the elections. Such a heartless government should not be allowed to continue. People should punish such a government. They are playing with your lives by inciting brothers against brothers.”

Asking people to vote for the BJP, Modi said, “Vote for the BJP, and we will show you what we can do in just 15 months what the Congress could not in 15 years.” The PM also accused Singh of corruption, saying everyone in the state knew who was the “10 per cent chief minister”. “No chief minister elsewhere in the country talks about any percentage. But what I have heard here is that everything is measured in terms of percentage. When I first heard about this 10 per cent, I did not understand what it was, until someone explained it to me. I am told all of you know about this 10 per cent commission, and you all know who takes it. Why do you let him continue then?” Modi asked.

Asking the people to calculate how much money had been diverted thus, the PM said, “Manipur wants a 0 per cent CM, 0 per cent ministers, and a 0 per cent government. Only then will the state develop and people become happy. How much has been taken away through this 10 per cent in 15 years? Had this 10 per cent not been taken away, Manipur would have seen a lot of development… Why give 10 per cent to someone when the BJP will give 100 per cent for development? Decide what you want: 10 per cent corruption or 100 per cent development.”