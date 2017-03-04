Manipur Elections 2017 LIVE: Polling begins for phase 1, 38 seats in fray

People line up to vote in Manipur. (ANI) People line up to vote in Manipur. (ANI)

Polling is underway in the state of Manipur for the first phase of the assembly elections. These elections are a major test for the incumbent government Congress as it has been in power in the state for the last 15 years led by Okram Ibobi Singh. In the first phase today, 38 seats out of a total of 60 will go to polls today, including the hills and Imphal Valley. BJP has been a star campaigner even without a chief ministerial candidate. The campaigning for the polls ended at 3 pm on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES:

7.00 am: Polling begins for 49 seats in sixth phase of UP elections, and 38 assembly constituencies in first phase of Manipur polls.

6.57 am: In Bishnupur, people queue up outside polling booths 24/2, 24/3 in Nambol’s Utlou village, voting to begin shortly.

People line up for polls in Manipur. (ANI) People line up for polls in Manipur. (ANI)

The campaigning also saw crude exchanges and blame game between the rival parties Congress and BJP over the currently in place economic blockade and the Naga Peace Accord. The Congress had accused the BJP of “compromising with the territorial integrity” of Manipur. However, BJP has time and again, denied the alleagtion. The Naga Peace Accord, also called the “framework agreement”, was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Centre in August, 2015.

The elections are also seeing the debut of Irom Sharmila as a politician and her party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance. She will be contesting from two constituencies in Manipur, Thoubal and Khurai. Sharmila has been facing a severe cash crunch, so much so that she has to campaign on a cycle.

