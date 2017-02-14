Manipur elections 2017: Irom Sharmila reiterates charge, says BJP offered money

Irom Sharmila Chanu Irom Sharmila Chanu

Insisting that her “principles can never be compromised due to money”, Irom Sharmila Chanu, the Iron Lady of Manipur, reiterated her charge Monday that a BJP representative approached her with an offer of Rs 36 crore to fight against the incumbent CM.

Irom, who is contesting the Manipur Assembly polls against CM Ibobi Singh on a ticket from her newly-formed party, PRJA, had first made the allegation in an interview to NDTV on Sunday.

Addressing the media in Imphal Monday, she said, “Shortly after I announced that I will enter electoral politics, a BJP leader paid a visit to my hospital ward. He said the central leadership of the BJP will give me money, adding that he has already spoken to BJP president Amit Shah.”

Refuting the charges in Imphal, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said, “We had not approached her. She is lying.’’