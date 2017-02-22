Manipur elections 2017: Economic blockade won’t impact poll process, says CEC Nasim Zaidi

Manipur police during the curfew in Imphal East, Manipur. Express Photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum Express Photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum. 20/12/2016. Manipur police during the curfew in Imphal East, Manipur. Express Photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum Express Photo by Deepak Shijagurumayum. 20/12/2016.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said that economic blockade won’t impact Manipur poll process, adding that all arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair election. The United Naga Council has imposed an indefinite economic blockade since November 1, 2016 to protest against the state government’s decision to create seven new districts in the landlocked state by bifurcating the existing ones. The state government has said that the decision has been taken to improve administrative efficiency.

Meanwhile, political parties of Manipur met the full bench of Election Commission on Tuesday and urged it to ensure free and fair elections in the state which will be held in two phases early next month. The ruling Congress also requested the EC to provide more forces in the Naga infested areas of the Hills, so that people can cast their votes without fear. “We have requested them to provide more forces for the hills so that people can vote without fear,” state Congress general secretary Vidyapati Sejam said.

The BJP said it was all a ‘gameplan’ of the Congress. Refuting the Congress allegation that the BJP was hand in gloves with the groups who have called the blockade, Javadekar said the economic blockade was a ‘gameplan of the Congress’.

