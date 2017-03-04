Manipur elections 2017: EC orders FIR against BJP leaders, eight dailies

The EC asked for a compliance report from state authorities by March 6. (File Photo) The EC asked for a compliance report from state authorities by March 6. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Friday ordered an FIR against BJP officer-bearers in Manipur as well as eight newspapers in the state after the party published advertisements a day before elections without getting them pre-certified.

The commission in an order said that the BJP advertisement, which showed up in both newspapers and online, contravened rules requiring pre-certification and also those prohibiting ads within 48 hours of voting.

The advertisements appeared in eight newspapers, including the Poknapham, People’s Chronicle, Naharolgi Thoudang, Imphal Free Press, Ichel Express, Hueiyen Lanpao and Manipuri and English editions of Sangai Express.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The advertisement given by the BJP state unit was published on 03.03.2017, electronically in the online version, in addition to printed versions in newspapers mentioned in your report, without the requisite pre-certification approval,” the EC’s order said. “The commission has therefore directed that an FIR shall be filed against the concerned office-bearers of the BJP state unit and the newspapers which carried the above mentioned, non-certified advertisement.”

The EC asked for a compliance report from state authorities by March 6.

The commission found that the BJP had published advertisements on March 3, which came within 48 hours of elections that were due on March 4 in Manipur. Election rules prohibit advertisements up to two days before voting day.

Political parties are also required to clear their advertisements with state media certification and monitoring committees, which the BJP also did not do in this case. The EC’s order found the BJP’s advertisements violative of section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which refers to disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants.