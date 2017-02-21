Manipur elections 2017: EC full bench urged to ensure free and smooth polls

The opposition BJP expressed satisfaction with the preparations of polls and urged the EC to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. (Representational Image) The opposition BJP expressed satisfaction with the preparations of polls and urged the EC to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. (Representational Image)

Political parties of Manipur today met the full bench of Election Commission here and urged it to ensure free and fair elections in the state which will be held in two phases early next month. The ruling Congress also requested the EC to provide more forces in the Naga infested areas of the Hills, so that people can cast their votes without fear. “We have requested them to provide more forces for the hills so that people can vote without fear,” state Congress general secretary Vidyapati Sejam told PTI.

The opposition BJP expressed satisfaction with the preparations of polls and urged the EC to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.

Another opposition party Trinamool Congress, which is contesting in 24 seats, accused the ruling Congress of letting loose a reign of terror and charged a section of the police officers with working partially.

“We have told the EC how our candidates are being threatened by Congress in various places. We want our candidates in hills to be given protection. The police are hand in gloves with Congress and are not taking any action,” TMC leader in charge of Manipur, Samrat Tapadar said.

Most of the police officers are working in such a way as if they are activists of Congress, Tapadar alleged.

Other political outfits also met the EC officials.