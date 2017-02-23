Manipur elections 2017: Athenpot Thinba – a royal legacy in poll campaign

In Manipur, where the over three-month-long economic blockade has hit life, among the most popular form of campaigning for the March assembly polls is the unique ‘Athenpot Thinba’ or flag hoisting ceremony. In a throwback to traditional Manipuri practice, at the ‘Athenpot Thinba’ gifts specially different kinds of rice, sweets, honey, fruits, vegetables and flowers in bamboo buckets and steel plates are offered near a bamboo shaft which has a party flag attached to it. A ‘tulsi’ or basil plant is also kept under the flag, which is hoisted by the party leaders. Once this is done, prayers are held which is then followed by speeches by the candidate and other political leaders.

The people of the locality gather at the flag hoisting ceremonies, give their offerings and listen to the speeches.

The ceremony is not bound by religion as people from all communities – Hindus, Muslims and Christians are seen giving gifts and wishing luck to their candidates and the offerings they carry include flags of the party they support.

According to political parties the tradition has its roots to a time when Manipur was ruled by kings when Meiteis, the majority ethnic group in the state, used to gift a fair share of their agricultural products to their ruler as a token of respect.

“In ancient times people of a locality used to share the burden of the one who organized the social function. This practice gas now been extended to elections. It is a collective effort for community tradition,” said a Congress leader.

It is a tradition in which an individual offers according to his might for the person whom he respects and shares his burden of organising a social program.

‘Athenpot Thinba’ is specially held during a flag hoisting event by the local MLAs and MPs where they interact with the people of their constituencies. In each constituency at least two to three such ceremonies are held by each political party to connect with the electorate.

Apart from being organised in the house of the candidate, the ceremony is also organized in the residences of their supporters and ‘Athenpot Thinba’ processions are common near the houses of the candidates and political leaders in Imphal.

Near the house of Congress leader and MLA L Nanda Kumar Singh, who is contesting from Uripok assembly constituency, there is a long procession of women with buckets full of offerings as they congregate to pray for him.

“I am here to pray for my candidate and my party Congress. I want the party to win this election and that is why we all are here,” said 57-year-old Geetika Devi while respectfully placing the offerings at a ‘Athenpot Thinba’ in the house here.

“More than politics, Athenpot Thinba is a tradition that has been going on for a long long time. All political parties do it,” State Congress general secretary Vidyapati Sejam told PTI.

BJP, which is the main contender against the ruling Congress, too are organizing such flag hoisting programmes.

There is in fact a competition among the two rival parties on how many such ceremonies their candidates can host in his locality as it is a measure of their campaigning.

“It is traditional festival and all our candidates hold it in their constituencies,” BJP state president K Bhabananda Singh said.

Union Human Resource Development Minister and BJP leader in charge of Manipur Prakash Javadekar, who had come to campaign in the state, was reportedly fascinated by the tradition.

He had said that in rest of India politicians make special arrangements so that people can come to their rallies but in Manipur it is the opposite where common people bring gifts and offerings for the candidate and political parties they support.

“In all the election meetings I have attended, I have seen the Athenpot festival. People came to the election meeting to give blessings to the candidate. This system is only found in Manipur, which I really cherish,” he had said.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur assembly will take place in two phases on March 4 and March 8. Results will be declared on March 11. In the last assembly polls, Congress won 42 seats and Okram Ibobi Singh was re-elected as the chief minister of the state.