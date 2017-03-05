Manipur elections 2017: At 84 per cent, highest ever turnout recorded

Outside a polling booth in Moirang, Manipur, on Saturday. Oinam Anand Outside a polling booth in Moirang, Manipur, on Saturday. Oinam Anand

Manipur recorded the highest ever voter turnout of 84 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections on Saturday. Thirty eight assembly constituencies across six districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 168 candidates.

Political analysts said that the high voting percentage was indicative of the fierce contest between the Congress and BJP, which carried out its most aggressive campaign ever run in the state.

BJP’s Manipur in charge Prakash Javadekar said that the scene was changing in Manipur. “We have acted fast. Since January, we have brought eleven convoys with 676 petrol tankers and 294 LPG tankers so that there is enough fuel in Manipur in light of the economic blockade which has persisted,’’ he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among the top BJP leaders who campaigned in Manipur while the Congress could get only Rahul Gandhi.

In Khurei, activist Irom Sharmila Chanu, 44, voted for the second time in her life. She said that she had last voted 20 years ago. “… it was a general election. I was very excited to vote this time,’’ she said. Irom voted for the CPI candidate in her assembly constituency of Khurei. She rushed back after voting to Leishangthem in Thoubal assembly constituency where she is contesting. Irom had launched her party, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance, in October.