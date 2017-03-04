Ahead of polls, BJP woos Manipur voters residing in Pune and Pimpri

Ahead of state assembly elections in Manipur, the Maharashtra unit of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) organised a gathering of people from Manipur in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday evening.

Voting will take place for Manipur assembly elections on March 4 and 8. Following orders from BJP Maharashtra, the local BJP leaders invited people from Manipur in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad at the Dolphins International School in Old Sangvi area. Many citizens of North East live in Madhuban Colony in Old Sangvi.

About 200 natives of Manipur, who work or study in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, came for the meeting. Sharda Sonawane, BJP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was chief guest for the meeting.

Former BJP corporator Ashok Sonawane, BJP’s PCMC unit leader Shrinivas Badhe, activists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and office bearers of My Home India (MHI), NGO founder by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar, were among those present for the meeting.

A group of Manipuri youths presented a Hindi song “Yeh Bhoomi Kitni Sundar Hai”.

“I request you to call your friends and family members in Manipur and ask them to vote for BJP candidates. Strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting for BJP,” said Shrinvas Badhe.

Ashok Sonawane told the Manipur people about the work done by BJP and RSS for the citizens of North East living in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Themshang Horam from Manipur, who works with a private company in Pune said, “Previous governments have not done much for the development in Manipur. Despite tremendous potential, Manipur lags behind other states in India. We want a leader who will ensure Manipur’s progress in all fields.