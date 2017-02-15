Manipur elections 2017: 215 candidates file nominations for first phase

Altogether 215 candidates have filed nomination papers from 38 constituencies which go to polls in the first phase of assembly elections on March 4 to 60 seats in Manipur.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, Vivek Kumar Dewangan in a press release today said 83 candidates had filed their papers yesterday as nominations for the first phase ended.

Scrutiny of papers for the first phase of elections will be held on February 16 and the last date of withdrawal is on February 18, the release added.

It also said that 24 candidates have filed nomination papers so far for the second phase of elections for Manipur on March 8 to elect 22 MLAs.