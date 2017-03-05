Manipur elections 2017: 2015 killings in Churachandpur haunt Congress

Bodies of eight of the nine people killed in the agitation remain unburied as a mark of protest that has kept the memories of the agitation and anger against the ruling Congress fresh in people’s minds. File Bodies of eight of the nine people killed in the agitation remain unburied as a mark of protest that has kept the memories of the agitation and anger against the ruling Congress fresh in people’s minds. File

The Thanzalians from Manipur’s Churachandpur were Congress voters until August 2015 when violent protests rocked the town against the introduction of three bills in the state assembly. A member of the family, Phaipi Thangzalian, 30, was shot when he joined the agitation against the “anti-tribal bills”. Bodies of eight of the nine people killed in the agitation remain unburied as a mark of protest that has kept the memories of the agitation and anger against the ruling Congress fresh in people’s minds. The Thanzalians voted against the party on Saturday in an expression of this sentiment sweeping the town.

“…we will never vote for the Congress. Look at the apathy of the present government. Did they give us any justice? Our MLA, Phungzathang Tonsing, did absolutely nothing for us. He joined the NPP ( National People’s Party); the Congress knew he can never win in this area again,’’ said Phaipi’s sister Kholzemoi. “So I did not vote for the NPP either.’’

M Khaikhotang’s son, Henlalson, 18, was burnt alive in a house where protesters had assembled. Henlalson had been married for a year; his son was one-month-old when he was killed. “I have voted for the BJP as has my family and all my friends and neighbours,’’ said Khaikhotang. “We did not get any justice from the Congress government.’’

The anger against the Congress is so deep that the party’s MLA, Nemchen Kipgen, defected to the BJP ahead of the elections. Congress president TN Haokip is contesting from Saikot.

While he is likely to win from his stronghold, the winds of change are evident there too. Voters at many polling booths in Saikot expressed support for the BJP.

“There was definitely a BJP wave in this constituency. Most people have turned away from the Congress. Everyone wants a change. But the problem is that the BJP has mismanaged its distribution of tickets,’’ said Lok Janshakti candidate Holkholun Lhungdim.

“Of course, many people believe that the BJP is anti-Christian. I believe that the BJP candidate has been telling people that the BJP stands for Bharat Jesus Party. I myself tell people that even the LJP stands for Love Jesus Party.’’

Zosang Lien, 39, who voted for the BJP, said that they want change. “Look at the roads here. They are dismal. We want better infrastructure in the district and believe that the BJP can do this.’’.