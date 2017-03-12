Manipur election results: Won’t fight another poll, says Irom Sharmila

Irom Sharmila (File Photo) Irom Sharmila (File Photo)

At the Carmel Jyoti Convent, an orphanage for HIV-infected children in Mantripukhri in east Imphal, 44-year-old Irom Sharmila Chanu sits surrounded by children. On Saturday morning, she cycled to the Convent, located on the outskirts of Imphal. “I am living with my elder sister Gomti Devi at Keishamthong. I went to Kangla Fort this morning where there is a cycle club. They lent me a cycle and I came down here. Being around these children relaxes me,” said Irom, also known as the Iron Lady of Manipur. “I wanted to say goodbye to them (the children) silently,” Irom added.

The results at the Thoubal constituency, where Irom lost to CM Okram Ibobi Singh, is not a surprise to most. Singh has remained unbeaten there for three terms now. Irom’s decision to contest from such a difficult constituency had earned her respect from many. But the results have left her shocked. Irom won only 90 votes, falling even behind the NOTA tally of 143 in the constituency. “I knew the results in the morning so I came here to relax. I am leaving Manipur for a while. I will travel to south India, to Kerala for sometime, to an ashram where I can meditate and concentrate on spirituality,” she said.

Irom broke down while talking of her loss. “I feel betrayed. But it is not the people’s fault. They are innocent. I don’t know why I am crying. I don’t feel I am defeated morally. People would have voted for me, but their right to vote has been bought by money. Many people told me, ‘oh eche (sister) we would have voted for you, but we have already received money’. ‘You are too late’, they told me,” she said. Irom said she will quit politics. “In the morning I thought, let me try once more in the general elections. But later I realised there is a disconnect between my mind and my heart. I will leave politics, I will never fight another election,” she said. Irom, however, said she will continue her struggle against AFSPA “through other platforms”. “I will lobby for this cause all over the world. I don’t know where I will live, but you can serve people from anywhere.”

The Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) that Irom founded had fielded three candidates. All of them lost.. Irom still thinks the formation of the party was a good idea. “I want PRJA to grow into a people’s movement backed by the youth of Manipur,” she said. Irom says goodbye to the children she spent the morning with. “Sometimes I feel like I have been a public property. But from now on, Irom Sharmila will decide her own fate,” she said, before pedalling away towards Imphal.