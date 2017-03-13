Manipur Governor says she hasn’t received resignation letter from CM Ibobi Singh yet

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI) Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday said that she has asked Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress to submit his resignation immediately, so that the process of formation of the next government can be started. She, however, claimed that the incumbent CM went away without replying anything.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 21 seats in the recently held assembly election, claims to have the support of 31 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Earlier on Sunday, the saffron party received a big boost after NPP’s four MLAs, lone LJP MLA and another four MLAs of the NPF lent their support to the BJP. By evening, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA, Pongbram Robindro and one Congress legislator joined the BJP in a show of strength.

“I was satisfied that they (BJP) have support of 32 MLAs; CM came with letter to claim he should be called,” Governor Najma Heptulla was quoted as saying by ANI. “They (Cong) also brought letter on behalf of NPP signed by secy and president, I told him you can’t bring letter on behalf of NPP.”

Also Read: Congress MLA also leans over as BJP crosses Manipur halfway mark

“Because NPP president gave me letter 1 hr ago with 4 MLAs supporting BJP. I told CM to first resign,he didn’t say anything and went away,” Heptulla added.

According to rules, until and unless the present chief minister resigns, the process of formation of the next government cannot be started.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which finished as the largest single party with 28 seats, held a meeting of the legislature party at the Chief Minister’s office where 27 MLAs were present.

With inputs from Agencies

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd