Manipur election results full list of constituencies

Results for Manipur Assembly election 2017 will be declared on March 11. Exit poll suggest that the christian majority North-Eastern state will see BJP coming to power and the incumbent congress government will face their first loss in 15 years. This election brought ‘iron lady’ Irom Sharmila into the poll fray, who took on CM Ibobi Singh with her Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance. Exit polls predict a slight lead to the BJP against the Congress.

All the constituencies are listed bellow:

1 Khundrakpam

2 Heingang

3 Khurai

4 Kshetrigao

5 Thongju

6 Keirao

7 Andro

8 Lamlai

9 Thangmeiband

10 Uripok

11 Sagolband

12 Keishamthong

13 Singjamei

14 Yaiskul

15 Wangkhei

16 Sekmai

17 Lamsang

18 Konthoujam

19 Patsoi

20 Langthabal

21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa

22 Wangoi

23 Mayang Imphal

24 Nambol

25 Oinam

26 Bishnupur

27 Moirang

28 Thanga

29 Kumbi

30 Lilong

31 Thoubal

32 Wangkhem

33 Heirok

34 Wangjing Tentha

35 Khangabok

36 Wabgai

37 Kakching

38 Hiyanglam

39 Sugnu

40 Jiribam

41 Chandel

42 Tengnoupal

43 Phungyar

44 Ukhrul

45 Chingai

46 Saikul

47 Karong

48 Mao

49 Tadubi

50 Kangpokpi

51 Saitu

52 Tamei

53 Tamenglong