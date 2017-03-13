CM Okram Ibobi Singh to resign tomorrow amid power struggle in Manipur

Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI) Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Source: File/PTI)

As the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress continues to form the government in Manipur, incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday said that he will tender his resignation tomorrow. The latest development comes after Governor Najma Heptullah said she has not received any resignation from the chief minister till yet. “I will resign by tomorrow to facilitate the process of government formation,” he told reporters.

However, Obobi Singh said he was ready for a floor test and expressed confidence that he has the numbers with him.

Currently, the BJP, which won 21 seats in the recently held assembly election, claims to have the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. Earlier on Sunday, the saffron party received a big boost after NPP’s four MLAs, lone LJP MLA and another four MLAs of the NPF lent their support to the BJP. By evening, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA, Pongbram Robindro and one Congress legislator also joined the BJP in a show of strength.

“I was satisfied that they (BJP) have support of 32 MLAs; CM came with letter to claim he should be called,” Governor Najma Heptulla was quoted as saying by ANI. “They (Cong) also brought letter on behalf of NPP signed by secy and president, I told him you can’t bring letter on behalf of NPP.”

“Because NPP president gave me letter 1 hr ago with 4 MLAs supporting BJP. I told CM to first resign,he didn’t say anything and went away,” Heptulla added.

According to rules, until and unless the present chief minister resigns, the process of formation of the next government cannot be started.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Gaikhangam said as per the Constitution the single largest party should be called first to form the government and prove its strength on the floor of the House. Congress had finished as the largest single party with 28 seats. The grand-old party held a meeting of the legislature party at the Chief Minister’s office where 27 MLAs were present.

