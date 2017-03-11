Manipur election results 2017 LIVE updates: Can Congress hold on to power?

The counting of votes in the elections to Manipur state assembly has started. The state is currently governed by Congress with Okram Ibobi Singh as the chief minister. Singh has held the position since 2002. Despite the prevalence of anti-incumbency during 2012 elections, the Congress party under Ibobi Singh swept the Manipur polls with 42 out of 60 assembly seats. But according to political analysts, the anti-incumbency is slightly higher this time around, and the entry of BJP in to Manipuri politics has the Chief Minister worried.

In spite of the tough challenge, Singh has expressed confidence that his party will get clear majority. “We are confident of getting a clear majority this time. We will win anywhere between 40 and 42 seats,” he said on Friday.

So will the 69-year old Okram Ibobi Singh get another chance at power this year? Or will it be BJP this time around who will sweep the elections? How many seats will Irom Sharmila’s PRAJA able to get?

Live Updates:

8:00 am: The counting of postal votes has commenced at counting booths in Manipur.

7:45 am: The political debutante Irom Sharmila said on Saturday that muscle power, money and influence was openly used by political parties in the state during assembly polls.

7:32 am: Manipur Election Results Irom Sharmila is contesting from two seats in Manipur- Khurai and Thoubal

7:30 am: Manipur Election Results: Okram Ibobi Singh is contesting from one seat – Thoubal

7:25 am: PRJA chief Irom Sharmila on Saturday said she is not much affected by the exit poll results. The activist also said that she will try again in 2019 General Elections in case of her defeat.

7:15 am: According to exit polls, BJP is likely to dethrone Okram Ibobi Singh led Congress government in Manipur and form the government. As per the surveys, a close fight is expected between the ruling Congress and BJP with C Voter giving 25-31 seats to BJP, followed by 17-23 seats to Congress and 9-15 seats to Others out of 60 assembly seats.

