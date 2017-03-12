Manipur election results: BJP set to form govt as NPP, LJP extend support

BJP MLAs and its supporting MLAs meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) BJP MLAs and its supporting MLAs meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s chances to form the government in Manipur have increased significantly with the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) extending their support to the saffron party. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the NPP and the LJP have extended their support to BJP to form the government.

We have the support required to form government in Manipur. We will prove it on the floor of the house: Ram Madhav, BJP Gen Secy in Imphal pic.twitter.com/Pkkhy6nctN — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

Taking forward their bid to form the government, the BJP MLAs along with supporting NPP and LJP MLAs met Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla.

BJP MLAs and its supporting MLAs meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla pic.twitter.com/b0SWrcFVnV — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

NPP president Conrad Sangma also confirmed their support saying that the NPP is in alliance with the BJP at the centre and it is only natural to do so in Manipur.

National Peoples’ Party is in alliance with BJP at the Centre; was natural for us to work with them in Manipur too: Conrad Sangma, NPP Prez pic.twitter.com/CdMoIDqbvG — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the BJP received another shot in the arm after Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh from Andro assembly constituency defected from Congress to join the saffron party.

The Manipur assembly election was a close race between the two mainstream parties- BJP and the Congress. The results led to a hung verdict with no clear cut majority. Neither of the two parties could reach the required number- 31 out of 60 assembly seats to form the government.

The Congress got the highest number of seats as it secured 28 seats, followed by BJP’s 21 seats. The LJP managed to bag one seat while NPP secured 4 seats.

“We are confident of forming the next government in Manipur. The NPP has won four seats, LJP has won one seat. Even though we have fought separately we are hopeful that they will join us as they are our partners in the NDA government. we will talk to the TMC and Independent candidates also,” BJP leader N Biren, told reporters.

