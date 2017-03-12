Elections 2017

Manipur election results: BJP set to form govt as NPP, LJP extend support

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the NPP and the LJP have extended their support to BJP to form the government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 12, 2017 9:40 pm
Manipur election results, manipur poll result, manipur results, Manipur BJP, manipur BJP alliance, NPP, LJP, NPP LJP support, BJP alliance, NPF, manipur congress win, ibobi singh, manipur results news, manipur government, manipur news, indian express news BJP MLAs and its supporting MLAs meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s chances to form the government in Manipur have increased significantly with the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) extending their support to the saffron party. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the NPP and the LJP have extended their support to BJP to form the government.

Taking forward their bid to form the government, the BJP MLAs along with supporting NPP and LJP MLAs met Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla.

NPP president Conrad Sangma also confirmed their support saying that the NPP is in alliance with the BJP at the centre and it is only natural to do so in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the BJP received another shot in the arm after Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh from Andro assembly constituency defected from Congress to join the saffron party.

The Manipur assembly election was a close race between the two mainstream parties- BJP and the Congress. The results led to a hung verdict with no clear cut majority. Neither of the two parties could reach the required number- 31 out of 60 assembly seats to form the government.

The Congress got the highest number of seats as it secured 28 seats, followed by BJP’s 21 seats. The LJP managed to bag one seat while NPP secured 4 seats.

“We are confident of forming the next government in Manipur. The NPP has won four seats, LJP has won one seat. Even though we have fought separately we are hopeful that they will join us as they are our partners in the NDA government. we will talk to the TMC and Independent candidates also,” BJP leader N Biren, told reporters.

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News