Manipur Election Results 2012: Full list of winners of all constituencies in assembly elections of Manipur and how it can change in 2017

The parties in fray are: Trinamool Congress, CPI, Manipur State Congress Party, National Peoples Party, Lok Jansakti Party, NCP, Manipur People’s Party, JD(U), CPI(M), Naga People’s Front and BJP. The parties in fray are: Trinamool Congress, CPI, Manipur State Congress Party, National Peoples Party, Lok Jansakti Party, NCP, Manipur People’s Party, JD(U), CPI(M), Naga People’s Front and BJP.

Manipur Assembly elections in 2012 were a comfortable affair for the Congress party. Though it may not be so assured this time around. In the last election, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party was nowhere to be seen in the last state polls but this time, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, BJP seems to have offered the ruling Congress a strong fight.

Congress is usually strong in the Christian majority northeastern states but it remains to be seen how much of that translates into votes this time after votes are counted on 11 March, 2017.

The popular Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh had beaten his nearest competitor O Indira of the BJP by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

State Congress chief Gaikhangam had emerged in the victorious in the key Nungba constituency. Congress candidate and Social Welfare Minister N Loken won the Nambol seat. Forest Minister and Congress candidate, Th Debendra Singh won Jiribam. Kh Debendra won Sekmai seat while Abdul Nasir Lilong seat, all from Congress..

A total 11 parties had formed the Peoples Democratic Alliance before the results were announced but to no avail. The parties were: Trinamool Congress, CPI, Manipur State Congress Party, National Peoples Party, Lok Jansakti Party, NCP, Manipur People’s Party, JD(U), CPI(M), Naga People’s Front and BJP.

The results in the last elections were as follows:

1 Khundrakpam- Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC)

2 Heingang- N. Biren (INC)

3 Khurai- Dr. Ng. Bijoy Singh (INC)

4 Kshetrigao- Md. Amin Shah (INC)

5 Thongju- Thongam Biswajit Singh (AITC)

6 Keirao- Karam Thamarjit Singh (MSCP)

7 Andro- Thounaojam Shyamkumar (AITC)

8 Lamlai- Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (INC)

9 Thangmeiband- Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (AITC)

10 Uripok- L. Nandakumar Singh (INC)

11 Sagolband- Rajkumar Imo Singh (MSCP)

12 Keishamthong- L. Ibomcha Singh (NCP)

13 Singjamei- Irengbam Hemochandra Singh (INC)

14 Yaiskul- Elangbam Chand Singh (INC)

15 Wangkhei- Yumkham Erabot Singh (INC)

16 Sekmai- Khwairakpam Devendro Singh (INC)

17 Lamsang- Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh (INC)

18 Konthoujam- Konthoujam Sharat Singh (AITC)

19 Patsoi- Akoijam Mirabai Devi (INC)

20 Langthabal- Karam Shyam (LJP)

21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa- R.K. Anand (INC)

22 Wangoi- Oinam Lukhoi Singh (AITC)

23 Mayang Imphal- Khumujam Ratankumar Singh (INC)

24 Nambol- Shri Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC)

25 Oinam- Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh (AITC)

26 Bishnupur- Konthoujam Govindas (INC)

27 Moirang- Mairembam Prithviraj Singh (INC)

28 Thanga- Tongbram Mangibabu (INC)

29 Kumbi- Sanasam Bira Singh (INC)

30 Lilong- Md. Abdul Nasir (INC)

31 Thoubal- Okram Ibobi Singh (INC)

32 Wangkhem- Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC)

33 Heirok- Moirangthem Okendro (INC)

34 Wangjing Tentha- Paonam Brojen (MSCP)

35 Khangabok- Okram Landhoni Devi (INC)

36 Wabgai- Md. Fajur Rahim (INC)

37 Kakching- Yengkhom Surchandra Singh (INC)

38 Hiyanglam- Maibam Kunjo (AITC)

39 Sugnu- Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC)

40 Jiribam- Thoudam Debendra Singh (INC)

41 Chandel- St. Nunghlung Victor (NPF)

42 Tengnoupal- D. Korungthang (INC)

43 Phungyar- Victor Keishing (INC)

44 Ukhrul- Samuel Risom (NPF)

45 Chingai- M.K. Preshow (INC)

46 Saikul- Yamthong Haokip (INC)

47 Karong- Dr. V. Alexander Pao (NPF)

48 Mao- Dikho (NPF)

49 Tadubi- Francis Ngajokpa (INC)

50 Kangpokpi- Mrs. Nemcha Kipgen (MSCP)

51 Saitu- Ngamthang Haokip (INC)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd