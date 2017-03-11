Manipur Election Result 2017: Irom Sharmila loses in Thoubal, Congress’ Okram Ibobi Singh wins

Irom Sharmila. (File Photo) Irom Sharmila. (File Photo)

Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Shamila, who was contesting against current Chief Minister and Congress candidate Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal, has lost the election, reports news agency ANI. Sharmila managed to get less than 100 votes while Ibobi secured over 15,000 votes. The final vote count is yet to come out.

Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh has won from Thoubal seat #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/yaCIai2h8j — ANI (@ANI_news) March 11, 2017

Sharmila, who called off her 16-year-long hunger strike in August last year against the Army’s special powers act , had launched a new political party in Manipur, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

She is also contesting from Khurai seat where the counting is still going on and the results are expected to come out in a short time. PRJA also ran an online campaign ahead of the elections in the state to raise funds for the party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders also supported the campaign and donated money for her party.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Sharmila said that other parties in the state were using money and muscle power to influence voters and that she will not be disappointed by the results. Sharmila said that if she lost the elections this time, she will contest in 2019 General Elections.

Congress is currently leading in Manipur with BJP on the second place.

