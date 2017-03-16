Manipur: Congress accuses BJP of ‘manufactured majority’

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh after taking the oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress Thursday accused the BJP of a “manufactured majority” in Manipur saying the new precedents set by the saffron party are of concern and challenge to parliamentary democracy in the country. Congress senior spokesperson C P Joshi said the BJP playing politics of this kind is dangerous for the country and today when the government was formed there was a day for introspection in democracy.

Joshi questioned the role of the Governor in Manipur and accused her of playing into the hands of the ruling party as she ignored the Congress’ claim of forming a government after emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

“BJP talks about moral practices but has shown political expediency in Manipur by forming a government. If on the basis of political expediency you form governments, it poses a big challenge to the country in the coming times…Today is a day for introspection in our democracy,” he said. “BJP playing politics of this kind in a sensitive border state is dangerous for the nation.”

Joshi said the BJP had no pre-poll alliance and it even claimed the support of a Congress MLA saying he was with them, besides illegally detaining an independent MLA who flew into Imphal.

“It is a manufactured majority because they have not elected the Leader and Governor is saying that the BJP has the support of 32 MLAs. Governor never invites party; Governor invites the individual, elected representative,” the party’s general secretary incharge of Manipur also said.

He claimed the Congress promptly elected the Legislative Party leader after it won 28 of the 60 seats and emerged as the single-largest party for the fourth time in a row. But BJP which won only 21 seats out of the 60 that they contested staked its claim through “illegal means”.

