Manipur ministry expanded

Manipur’s N Biren Singh-led 12-member Cabinet were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Najma Heptulla. (Representational Image) Manipur’s N Biren Singh-led 12-member Cabinet were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Najma Heptulla. (Representational Image)

The N Biren Singh-led Manipur government was on Thursday expanded with the induction of three ministers to make it a 12-member Cabinet. Raj Bhawan sources said that the three new faces, all from the BJP, included a Cabinet minister and the rest ministers of state. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Najma Heptulla.

V Hangkhanlian, who was elected from the Churchandpur Assembly Constituency (AC), is sworn in as a Cabinet Minister while the two ministers of state are Th Radheshyam Singh and Nemcha Kipgen.

Nemcha Kipgen is the only woman minister in the government.

The function was also attended by former CM O Ibobi Singh and other top senior government officers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now