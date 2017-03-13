Biren Singh elected leader of BJP legislature party in Manipur

Biren will meet Governor Najma Heptulla and stake claim to form the next government in the state, said Union Minister Piyush Goel. (Representational Image) Biren will meet Governor Najma Heptulla and stake claim to form the next government in the state, said Union Minister Piyush Goel. (Representational Image)

N Biren Singh was on Monday unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Manipur, paving the way for his becoming the next chief minister. “N Biren has been unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party. He is the party’s chief ministerial candidate,” Union minister Piyush Goel told reporters.

Biren will meet Governor Najma Heptulla and stake claim to form the next government in the state, said Goel, who was present at the meeting, adding “we have the support of smaller parties”.

A former minister in the Ibobi Singh-led Congress government, Biren thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve Manipur.

“I thank the Prime Minister and the entire BJP leadership. I had left the Congress protesting against its misrule and misgovernance. I assure you that our team under the leadership of Prime Minister Modiji will provide good governance,” he said.