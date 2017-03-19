V Hangkhalian sworn-in as Protem Speaker of Manipur Assembly

BJP MLA V Hangkhalian was today sworn-in as the Protem Speaker of the Manipur Assembly. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of Protem Speaker to Hangkhalian at a function held at the Raj Bhavan at Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar and other top civil and police officers attended the swearing in ceremony.

Hangkhalian had won the Assembly elections from Churachandpur seat on a BJP ticket.

After his swearing in as the Protem Speaker, Hangkhalian administered the oath to newly elected MLAs in the Manipur Assembly premises.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now