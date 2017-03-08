Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla expresses happiness over high voter turnout

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday expressed her happiness over the high voter turn out in both phases of state assembly election. (Representational Image) Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday expressed her happiness over the high voter turn out in both phases of state assembly election. (Representational Image)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday expressed her happiness over the high voter turn out in both the phases of the state assembly election. Heptulla, the first woman Governor of the state said that “as a woman, she is happy that the women in the state are empowered and are conscious of their responsibilities.”

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

She said “it is very commendable that people of the state turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.”

86 per voter turnout has been recorded for the 11th state assembly elections, which is the highest in the history of the state elections, said Manipur Chief Electoral Officer VK Dewangan .