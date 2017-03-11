Manipur results: Congress, BJP fall short of majority; Irom Sharmila gets just 90 votes

From left, CM Okram Ibobi Singh, PM Narendra Modi and Irom Sharmila. From left, CM Okram Ibobi Singh, PM Narendra Modi and Irom Sharmila.

Manipur will face a hung assembly as none of the political parties managed to reach the magical figure of 31 required for securing majority following a nail-biting race. While Congress secured 28 seats, its chief rival BJP produced a creditable performance winning 21 seats in the north-eastern state. Meanwhile, National People’s Party and the Naga Peoples Front bagged four seats each, while Lok Jan Shakti Party won a seat. All India Trinamool Congress also managed to bag one seat.

According to news agency ANI, Naga People’s Front, which won four seats, is likely to lend its support to a non-Congress government. However, it remains to be seen whether the saffron party will be able to gather 31 seats to form the government.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh overcame anti-incumbency as he defeated L Basanta Singh of BJP by 10,400 votes to win from Thoubal Assembly seat. This was his fourth consecutive victory. The 68-year-old politician led from the front and helped the Congress to emerge as the single largest party in the insurgency-hit border state. With his decision to create seven new districts, Ibobi managed to shift the poll plank on the issue of economic blockade if the BJP comes to power.

Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against the Chief Minister, was relegated to fourth position after securing only 90 votes. After her dismal performance in the assembly elections, Sharmila announced that she would quit politics but vowed to continue her fight against the AFSPA in the state.

Among other prominent candidates, N Biren Singh, a key BJP leader, emerged victorious from Heingang Assembly seat. Sapam R Singh and Heikham Dingo Singh were the other prominent BJP nominees who won the elections.

Singh has held the position of Chief Minister since 2002. Despite the prevalence of anti-incumbency during 2012 elections, the Congress party under Ibobi Singh managed to sweep the Manipur polls with 42 out of 60 assembly seats.

