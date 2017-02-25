Manipur assembly elections 2017 live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses Imphal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With campaigning for the two-phased Assembly polls gaining momentum in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arrived at Imphal to address an election rally on Saturday. The voting will be held on March 4 and 8 with 266 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

Congress and BJP are the two main players in the election fight. Congress has fielded 59 candidates and BJP 60. Trinamool Congress has fielded 16, NCP 7, CPI 6 and CPI(M) two. Among the regional parties, Naga People’s Front has fielded 16 candidates and People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) one. Twenty three Independents are also in the fray.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES: