Manipur Assembly Elections 2017: For Meitei hearts, votes, BJP revives the forgotten King

THIS IS the first time that the titular head of Manipur has endorsed a candidate in an election. The 78th ‘King of Manipur’, Ningthou Leishamba Sanajaoba, on Wednesday sat beside BJP president Amit Shah at the party’s last rally before the state votes in the first phase of polls on March 4. While he did not make a speech, there was a flurry of excitement as he made his way to the stage, and later shook hands with Shah. As Shah folded his hands to show respect to the scion of a 2,000-year-old dynasty, a person in the crowd remarked: “He has done well… to show respect to the Ningthou (King) is to show respect to the people of Manipur.’’ Sanajaoba seldom makes public appearances. He is occasionally spotted at cultural performances or weddings. And he has, so far, always kept away from political events. “I was never really invited,’’ he says. Long forgotten, like the crumbling palace in which he lives, he was but a mere shadow of a presence in Manipur’s modern landscape. Then on February 25, he was invited to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Imphal, where he delivered his first speech at a political rally.

“On behalf of all communities and ethnic groups living in utmost suffering in the hills and the valley, I, a King in name only, having been deprived of royal grandeur, would like to say that the NSCN(IM) has created fear and suspicion in the minds of Manipuris that the unity and integrity of Manipur might be broken. It is my humble request to Narendra Modiji to remove all such fears. I, on my part, have requested state and national BJP leaders, and they have given assurance that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be compromised,’’ he said. Sanajaoba says his association with the RSS goes back to his childhood. “I used to study in Bal Vidya Mandir, which was indirectly run by the RSS… RSS elders would visit frequently and share their thoughts with us,’’ he says.

But his links with the RSS later faded away. Till 2014. “Mohan Bhagwat came to Imphal and held a conference here. He invited me as the chief guest and asked me to preside over it. They have been in constant touch with me since then,’’ he says. His personal secretary, Shiba Luwang, says the BJP has accorded respect to the ‘King’. “For the past 15 years, the (Congress) governments ignored him and never called him for any event. But after Modiji became Prime Minister, every BJP leader who visited Imphal, whether it was the PM himself or the BJP ministers, would visit him in his palace,’’ says Luwang. There is another grouse against the Congress. In 2013, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh decided, through a cabinet resolution, to acquire the ancient palace in the heart of Imphal to restore it. “He wanted to take my palace from me,’’ says Sanajaoba. “They actually wanted me to rent a place and live there for 5-10 years. It was the people of the state who protested, and that’s how the government backed down,’’ he says.

Not surprisingly then that in his speech at Modi’s rally, Sanajaoba reminded the Centre of the 1949 merger agreement by which the Kingdom of Manipur became a part of India. “The title of the customary head entrusted to the King of Manipur in the merger agreement signed before Manipur merged with India has become meaningless now. This is the main reason for the gradual loss of identity of the people of Manipur. Please make the office of the customary head truly meaningful and functional as defined in the merger agreement,’’ he said. “Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh has assured that the office of the King as well as the palace will be protected,’’ says Luwang. Despite many claiming that the Manipuri Kingdom of Kangleipak is long gone, and the modern-day ‘Maharaja’ has little influence and significance, Sanajaoba still remains an emotive issue for many Manipuris.

“We want our King and the BJP to be together. The present government never showed any respect to our King — both in the state and Centre. Of course it is true that we want change in Manipur. We want 24 hours electricity and clean drinking water. And we want the economic blockade to be lifted… Of course, if the King tells us to vote for a particular party, we won’t follow him blindly, but we will definitely consider it. Yes, his presence does make a difference,’’ says Yumnam Satyabati, 50, who lives in the colony where the rally is being held. In November last year, in what was considered a political masterstroke, Chief Minister Singh consolidated both Meitei as well as Kuki votes by announcing the formation of seven new districts in Manipur. He did this at the cost of losing the Naga votes. But since then, the BJP — which won 12 out of 23 seats in the municipal elections last year — has covered crucial ground.

And while the revival of the near-forgotten ‘King’ from a shadowy presence may seem like a small move on the part of the BJP, it may help the party consolidate the Meitei vote bank to a large degree, say party insiders.