Manipur Assembly Elections 2017: CM Mr 10 per cent, BJP will end corruption, blockade, says Amit Shah

At BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in Imphal on Wednesday. Oinam Anand At BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in Imphal on Wednesday. Oinam Anand

CALLING MANIPUR Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh Mr “Ten Percent”, who takes a “10-per cent commission for every project” in the state, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that if elected to form the next state government, the BJP will ensure that economic blockade in the state is lifted within 24 hours. “The first order that a BJP CM will issue is that of lifting the blockade,” Shah said, addressing a rally of supporters and party workers on the grounds of Goddess Yumjao Lairembi temple in Singjamei, Imphal.

He claimed that the Centre had sent Manipur 1 lakh crore tonnes of rice under the Food Security Act, and said, “I ask Ibobi Singh, if the people have not got the rice, where has it gone? If development projects have not been completed, because he says the funds have dried up, where has the money we sent gone? We will account for every paisa sent here, and send those who were corrupt to jail.”

With the reigning maharaja of Manipur, Leishamba Sanajaoba, sitting next to him on the dais, Shah alleged that Ibobi Singh is good at only one thing: “taking commissions’’. He said, “Many chief ministers are known for many things. When (PM Narendra) Modi-ji was the Gujarat CM, he was known for bringing 24×7 power to the state. (Madhya Pradesh CM) Shivraj Singh is known for his agricultural policies, (Chhattisgarh’s) Raman Singh is called the ‘chawal-wala CM’ for providing sufficient (and subsidised) rice to people. The Manipur CM is known as 10 per cent.”

He said there is nothing wrong with 10 per cent per se, and that for the BJP, it denotes the growth in GDP. “But in Manipur, it denotes the 10-per cent commission the CM takes for every project. When we send funds from the Centre, it is not so that leaders here can build themselves bungalows and buy (high-end cars such as) Audis and Fortuners. It is for the people of Manipur; it is for the poor.”

Stating that he has seen “immense potential for development” in Manipur, Shah said, “If there is a BJP state government… my assurance to you is that within the first term, we will make Manipur a model state.” Shah also promised that a BJP government would make Manipur “free of insurgency, fake encounters and unemployment”. Manipur votes in the last two phases, on March 4 and 8.