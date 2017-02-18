Irom Sharmila’s party takes to crowdfunding to fight Manipur polls

Irom Sharmila. (File Photo) Irom Sharmila. (File Photo)

With severe shortage of funds and manpower, Irom Sharmila’s party, Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), has resorted to online crowdfunding to raise money and campaigning on cycles to reach the masses. PRJA is the first regional party in Manipur which has resorted to crowdfunding to finance its poll expenses in the state.

According to PRJA sources, online crowdfunding with a slogan “Ten For a Change” is an idea in order to involve more people, bring in transparency in election funding and reach out to the masses. So far, the PRJA has collected Rs 4.5 lakhs through crowdfunding.

“The online crowdfunding is in line with the party’s call for accountable governance. When we started the party there was a lot of need for funds. Online funds are transparent and normally political parties face a backlash because they don’t have transparency in their funds,” PRJA’s convener, Erendro Leichonbam told PTI. “We want to play a positive part in the politics of India, that’s why we launched the crowd funding. From the beginning itself every single rupee is accounted for and we know who has donated it unlike others who don’t disclose majority of their fund sources,” he added.

Irom Sharmila said, “Online crowd-fund is also aimed at ending muscle and money power in elections. Our aim is to change the system for a better Manipur.”

PRJA is contesting in three seats in the 60-member state Assembly. Sharmila is fighting against Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in the Thoubal constituency.

Erendo says, the iconic stature and acceptance of Irom across the country has helped the party in organising this programme. According to Erendo, apart from cycling and personally talking to the people, PRJA is also holding small personal meetings in each and every household of the three constituencies.