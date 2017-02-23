PRJA releases manifesto, vows to repeal AFSPA

The newly formed Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance, formed by rights activist Irom Sharmila, on Thursday released its manifesto,demanding repeal of AFSPA, reservation of women in all elected offices and to establish a Lokayukta. (Representational Image) The newly formed Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance, formed by rights activist Irom Sharmila, on Thursday released its manifesto,demanding repeal of AFSPA, reservation of women in all elected offices and to establish a Lokayukta. (Representational Image)

The newly formed Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance, formed by rights activist Irom Sharmila, on Thursday released its manifesto, in which it demanded repeal of the AFSPA, reservation of women in all elected offices and establish a Lokayukta to look into charges of corruption. Erendro Leichonbam, the convener of the PRJA, which is contesting just three seats, said that although they might not be in a position to form the government, this manifesto would act as the vision document for the next Assembly elections in 2022.

Sharmila had at the time of breaking her 16-year-old fast last year said that she intended to fight the Assembly elections with the sole agenda of withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Manipur.

“We are fighting against AFSPA and that fight will continue but apart from that we feel there is a need to set up Lokayukta to look into corruption cases and towards the aim of creating a corruption-free Manipur,” Erendro Leichonbam, the convener of PRJA said.