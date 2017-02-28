Manipur elections 2017: Bomb recovered in Imphal ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign rally

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

A bomb was recovered and defused in Imphal Tuesday, hours ahead of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s election rally in the capital city. The bomb was found right outside a residential building at 6 am this morning in Khongman Bashikhong Turel Mapal area in Imphal East district, according to police. The bomb was planted approximately 6 kilometres from the venue where Rahul is scheduled to address a rally, reports news agency PTI.

Last week, police recovered two hand grenades in West Imphal district of Manipur, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to hold a rally. The grenades were found outside the houses of two BJP leaders. According to news agency PTI, one Chinese-made hand grenade was found near the gate of BJP candidate Soibam Subhachandra’s residence at Ningombam Leikai, 9 km away from the rally venue, while the other was found in front of BJP worker O Sunil’s residence in Thoubal district, nearly 40 km away from the venue.

The state will go to polls on March 4 and 8.

