IAF brings relief in the form of petroleum products to fuel-scarce Manipur

This is the second time an IAF cargo oil tanker has flown in petroleum products to Imphal, during the ongoing indefinite economic blockade.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:February 23, 2017 3:03 pm
Manipur elections 2017, Manipur economic blockade, Manipur petrol shortage, Manipur IAF fuel, IAF bring fuel to Manipur, fuel shortage Imphal, fuel shortage economic blockade Manipur, Manipur polls fuel shortage, India news Petrol being sold in the black as there is no petrol in the petrol pump due to 50 days economic blockade by the United Naga Council in all the national highways in Manipur. (Express Photo/Deepak Shijagurumayum)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) cargo oil tanker landed at Imphal airport on Thursday, bringing in petroleum products to fuel-scarce Manipur, where assembly polls are slated early next month. The cargo oil tanker landed around 10.30 am and took off after unloading, airport officials said. This is the second time a cargo oil tanker of IAF has flown in petroleum products in Imphal as the ongoing indefinite economic blockade has cut off all regular transportation of essential commodities, including fuel in the poll-bound state.

The blockade, which began on November 1 last year, was imposed by the United Naga Council along the highways of the landlocked state in protest against the state government’s creation of seven new districts.

The Election Commission had on Wednesday said sufficient petroleum products are available in the state to ensure smooth transportation of polling personnel for the March assembly election and that the economic blockade in Manipur would not impact the poll process.

