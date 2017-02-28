Manipur polls 2017: Nobody knows what’s in Naga Accord, everything is in PM Modi’s mind, says Rahul

The Congress vice-resident also mocked PM Modi for his demonetisation move at a rally in Imphal. (Source: Youtube) The Congress vice-resident also mocked PM Modi for his demonetisation move at a rally in Imphal. (Source: Youtube)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Manipur’s Imphal, where he took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not consulting Manipuri people while deciding on the Naga Accord. Attacking PM Modi, Rahul said, “PM Modi didn’t even talk to Okram Ibobi. No minister knew about what is there in Naga Accord, everything was in PM Modi’s mind. You must ask Modiji, when the Naga Accord was made, why were Manipuri people not consulted or spoken to?”

“Nothing is clear till now in this prepaid Naga Accord. At least make it clear what this Accord is about.What did you sign and what you didn’t. No one knows about it, except PM Modi, said the Congress leader. He said the Congress will protect the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The Congress vice-president also mocked PM Modi for his demonetisation move. Focusing on development of the state, Rahul Gandhi said, “I have two or three dreams about Manipur. You make handicraft products, furniture and pottery etc, and Manipur women have put their effort, love, and sweat in making good quality handicraft products. These are your strengths, and I want these things should be made stronger.”

He also said, “I want development of Manipur in food processing unit as well. I would also want when someone drinks coconut juice in London and sees ‘Made in Manipur is written on it”. Wrapping up his rally, Rahul asked Manipuri people that next time when PM Modi comes to Manipur, just ask him one question, what has he done for this state.

Manipur will go to poll in two phases on March 4 and March 8 and the counting of votes will be done on March 11.

