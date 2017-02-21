Congress promises to strive for removal of AFSPA if voted back to power

Congress on Monday said it would urge the Centre to provide constitutional safeguards for the territorial integrity of state and strive for removal of AFSPA from remaining part of the state. (Representational Image) Congress on Monday said it would urge the Centre to provide constitutional safeguards for the territorial integrity of state and strive for removal of AFSPA from remaining part of the state. (Representational Image)

Congress on Monday said it would urge the Centre to provide constitutional safeguards for the territorial integrity of state and strive for removal of AFSPA from remaining part of the state, if voted back to power. The manifesto, having a 19-point agenda for development, was released by Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Congress General Secretary in charge of Manipur C P Joshi.

“The Congress party will urge the Centre to provide constitutional safeguards for the territorial integrity of Manipur,” the manifesto stated.

The party also underscored further improvement of law and order situation will be a priority plank.

“With the law and order situation having significantly improved, the Congress government will strive for removal of AFSPA from the remaining parts of the state as had been done in case of seven assembly segments,” it stated.

While listing the achievements of the Congress government of five years, the manifesto referred to the creation of seven new districts in the state.

The manifesto stressed on providing employment to minimum three lakh educated unemployed youths through skill development over a period of five years on a top priority basis.

“Will provide drinking water to all households in the state by 2022,” it stated.

With a focus on balanced development of the hills and plains, the manifesto said improved infrastructure facilities, particularly development of roads for connecting all villages will be completed by 2022.

The manifesto listed various development work of the state like imparting proper education to the poor and minorities, implementation of National Food Security Act, infrastructure development as some of the major spheres.