Congress govt misleading people on Naga accord: PM Modi

Imphal West: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground, Imphal West on Saturday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress government in Manipur of spreading false propganda on the Naga accord and said there was nothing in it that was detrimental to the interests of the state. “I assure you that there is no single reference of ditching Manipur people or their interests in the Naga Accord,” he said at an election meeting here. The O Ibobi Singh government was carrying on “false campaign and misleading the people regarding the Naga Accord,” he alleged. “The Naga Accord was signed one-and-half years ago. What were you doing? Were you in a deep sleep? All of a sudden you have woken up before elections. You are making false claims to mislead the people,” the prime minister said.

The Congress government in the state has alleged that the details of the agreement have been kept “secret” as it “compromises the territorial integrity of Manipur.” The Naga Peace Accord, termed a ‘framework agreement’, was signed between National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Centre in August 2015. The signing of the agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations that spanned 18 years with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed.