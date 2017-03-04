Around 29 per cent votes cast till 10 am in Manipur

People line up to vote in Manipur. (ANI) People line up to vote in Manipur. (ANI)

Around 29 percent votes were cast in the first three hours of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Saturday. No untoward incident has been reported so far, the EC said. Long queues were visible in front of the polling booths and women voters were also seen in large numbers. Polling which began at 7 am will end at 3 pm in 38 Assembly segments. In all, 168 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

An electorate of 19,02,562 comprising 9,28,573 male voters and 9,73,989 female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are around 45,642 new voters. 837 polling stations have been identified as hyper sensitive and 529 as sensitive. For maintaining peaceful polling, 280 companies of central paramilitary forces and armed police of other states have been deployed.