After Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann donates a month salary to Irom Sharmila’s party

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo)

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal donated Rs 50,000 to rights activist Irom Sharila’s party which is fighting Manipur elections, Aam Aadmi Party Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann followed the suit and donated his one month salary. “As a member of parliament m donating my one month salary to Irom Sharmila who is fighting against corrupt system n justice in Manipur(sic),” Mann, tweeted on Sunday.

In response, Sharmila’s PRJA party tweeted “Thanks a lot Mann sir for supporting our campaign and believeing in us. We will change Manipur for good.” Maan himself is fighting Punjab Assembly elections as AAP candidate from Jalalabad seat against deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

With shortage of funds and manpower, Sharmila’s People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) party has taken to online crowdfunding to raise funds and campaigning on cycle to reach out to the masses. Kejriwal had on Saturday said he is donating Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila and also made an appeal to people on Twitter to help her.

“I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her and appeal to everyone to support her,” he had tweeted while urging people to donate generously to her. PRJA is the first regional party in Manipur which has taken to crowdfunding to finance the poll expenses in the state.

According to PRJA sources, online crowdfunding with a slogan “Ten For a Change” is an idea in order to involve more people, bring in transparency in election funding and reach out to the masses. “The online crowdfunding is in line with the party’s call for accountable governance. When we started the party there was a lot of need for funds,” a PRJA source said.