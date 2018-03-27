Mamata Banerjee in Delhi LIVE UPDATES: ‘BJP misusing all agencies, time for party to pack up and go’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday night and met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some opposition leaders from different political parties on Tuesday. Banerjee is scheduled to attend a dinner today hosted by Pawar, where discussions regarding forging an anti-BJP front is to take shape ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC supremo is also likely to call on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and it remains to be seen if the visit serves as an ice-breaker between the two parties, especially after Banerjee skipped the dinner that was hosted by the UPA chief earlier this month.
While speaking to the media today, Banerjee accused the BJP-led NDA government of “using and misusing” all agencies, including the Election Commission. While speaking to media on the issue of the leaked dates of the Karnataka polls, the chief minister lashed out at the ruling party and said all institutions were being transformed into “BJP institutions”. “All agencies are being used and misused. All institutions are becoming BJP institutions,” Banerjee told reporters here.
Pawar has called a meeting of all Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This is expected to be the second biggest gathering after Sonia Gandhi’s dinner earlier this month, which was attended by 19 parties, including the CPI(M), NCP and Samajwadi Party. For that dinner, Banerjee had sent Sudip Bandopadhyay, citing personal work.
"A lot of opposition parties have signed a draft proposal for moving an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra. Many parties like NCP, Left parties and I think TMC and Congress also have signed it," says DP Tripathi of NCP. Earlier in the day, West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the question was posed to her as well.
As political leaders make a beeline for Delhi, Andhra CM is next in line. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Delhi next week and meet representatives of all political parties. Naidu has recently severed ties with the NDA and moved a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and said there’s a huge difference between NDA of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now. Expressing her anger at the government for not taking up the no-confidence motion in the Parliament, Mamata claimed BJP is scared their MPs won’t vote. READ HERE
West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Will certainly go if they (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) call us for a meeting to Lucknow, says Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.
Ridiculing Mamata’s trip to the national capital, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “She has gone there to fulfil the wishes of those who have been saying that she will be the next Prime Minister of the country. But in reality, nothing of that sort will happen. She is basically on a wild goose chase,”
When political people meet then, of course, they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting leaders of NCP, Shiv Sena & RJD. Tomorrow she will meet senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and others.
Over the last four months, the TMC chief has met many opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DMK working president MK Stalin. The Tuesday dinner assumes significance in the backdrop of Mamata and Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao's meeting in Kolkata regarding the "anti-BJP and anti-Congress" front.
"I want Congress to go with Deve Gowda in Karnataka but that’s Congress decision," Mamata said on a question whether she will campaign in Karnataka.
Mamata Banerjee, speaking on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, said, "This government is in the process of winding up. Which government doesn’t take up a no-confidence motion otherwise. BJP is scared many of their own MPs will not vote."
"I maintain contacts with everybody including Hardik Patel. I do not want to alienate anybody, there is no party in the country that is more communal than BJP."
West Bengal CM who is in Delhi spoke on the recent standoff between the Supreme Court's judges and said, "I cannot ignore what four Supreme Court judges have said, but let other parties discuss on CJI impeachment, AITC will go with what others decide.