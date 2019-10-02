Maharashtra: PM Modi likely to hold 10 rallies ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold 10 public rallies, while Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is likely to address as many as 15 to 20 rallies across the state in the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP sources said.

A highly placed source in the BJP said that the PM has given consent to campaign in the state and will hold 10 rallies across Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra and Konkan.

CM Devendra Fadnavis will address 60 rallies across the state, BJP campaign cell said. BJP officials also indicated there would be joint campaigns by the BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies — Republican Party of India (A), Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram, and Ryat Kranti Party.