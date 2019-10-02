Maharashtra govt official, who quit job to contest elections, denied ticket by Congress

Madhuri Madavi, who quit her government job to contest forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Advertising

The party released its second list of candidates on Tuesday and nominated Anandrao Gedam from the Armori constituency in Gadchiroli, the seat which was promised to Madavi.

A disappointed Madavi has complained about Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar to the party higher-ups. “I was promised ticket by Nana Patole, who worked hard for me, but Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar doesn’t listen to anyone. He has named only those, who he thinks are the right candidates. Even Patole’s name hasn’t come in the list so far. I have complained against Wadettiwar to party chief Sonia Gandhi and other ladders,” she said.

Wadettiwar wasn’t available for comment.

The Indian Express had reported Madavi’s story on September 27. Madavi, who was Assistant Commissioner, Municipal Administration, at Amravati, resigned on July 29. Her resignation, however, was rejected by the Urban Development Department citing “pending divisional-level inquiry” against her. There, however, was no specific detail about the inquiry mentioned in the rejection order dated September 11.

Advertising

Madavi then moved the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) for relief. The MAT, however, gave the government two weeks to respond. She then moved the HC, which stayed the September 11 order of the state government.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe had confirmed to The Indian Express that the party had given her the Armori nomination offer.

Hailing from Gadchiroli, Madavi initially worked as a teacher. She also did a lot of social campaigns, including launching an organisation called Soudamini Soldiers to solve the problems of women. She was also elected to Gadchiroli Municipal Council as Councillor in 2006. However, she later decided to take up a government job.

In 2009, she entered government service through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and was transferred eleven times in the past ten years for what she describes as “not toeing the line of people’s representatives”.