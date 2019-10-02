Maharashtra assembly polls: In Focus- Buldhana

Situated at the western end of Vidarbha region and with a population of over 26 lakh, Buldhana is basically an agrarian district growing cotton and pulses. It is also one of the most distressed districts with over 300 farmers reportedly committing suicide in 2017 and 2018, the highest numbers in Vidarbha.

Advertising

Political history: The erstwhile Congress stronghold has over the past six elections acquired a chequered political look with the BJP and Shiv Sena dominating the scene in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections

Major players: The most veteran of all in the district is BJP’s six-time MLA Chainsukh Sancheti. Along with him, Sena’s three-time MP Prataprao Jadhav ruled the roost in the district’s politics. Congress veteran Dhrupatrao Sawle, who had won Buldhana in 1999, joined the BJP in 2014 and is now its district party chief. Phundkar family from Khamgaon, now represented by Akash Phundkar, son of late state BJP chief Bhausaheb Phundkar, is another major player in the district, particularly in Khamgaon.

Sanjay Kute of the BJP, who won Jalgaon Jamod thrice in a row, is also a popular face in the region. Harshavardhan Sapkal of the Congress, who won Buldhana seat in 2014, has a clean image and will be another one to watch out in the district.

Rajendra Shingne of the NCP is another important politician in Buldhana, who is believed to have a good chance to win from his stronghold of Sindkhed Raja. Shingne had lost to Jadhav in the last Lok Sabha elections, thanks to a dent in the Opposition votes by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.