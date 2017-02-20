Himachal BJP to launch campaign against Congress government

BJP would launch a statewide ‘Mafia Raj Hatao-Himachal Bachao’ campaign on Tuesday against the Congress government and hold 100 rallies across the state. (Representational Image) BJP would launch a statewide ‘Mafia Raj Hatao-Himachal Bachao’ campaign on Tuesday against the Congress government and hold 100 rallies across the state. (Representational Image)

BJP would launch a statewide ‘Mafia Raj Hatao-Himachal Bachao’ campaign on Tuesday against the Congress government and hold 100 rallies across the state. BJP’s state unit chief Satpal Singh Satti on Monday said the first rally would be held at Bilaspur on Tuesday and ex-chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, local MP and MLAs and other senior leaders would address the meetings.

Party vice president Randhir Sharma has been appointed convener of the campaign, he said.

He said rallies would be held at Kullu on February 22, Mandi’s Sarkaghat on February 23, Una’s Gagret on February 26, Hamirpur’s Sujanpur on February 27, Paonta Sahib on March 4 and Solan the next day.

Satti alleged that the mining, forest, drug, liquor and land mafias “flourished” in the state under the “protective wings” of the government during past four years.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and leader of the opposition Dhumal accused the government of financial mismanagement and corruption and bringing the state on the brink of bankruptcy.

“In spite of liberal financial assistance from the Centre, 90 per cent grant for centrally sponsored schemes and large number of projects sanctioned by the Centre, the financial situation of the state was so bad that it was compelled to raise new loans to repay the old loans,” he alleged.

Dhumal said Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was making “false” announcements and not doing any budgetary provision ahead of Assembly polls to “mislead” the people.