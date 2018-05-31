Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of four seats to begin shortly

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live: The bye-election on four parliamentary seats were held on May 28. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live: The bye-election on four parliamentary seats were held on May 28. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The results of the bypolls held to four Lok Sabha seats on May 28 will be declared by the Election Commission today. The voting was held in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar Lok Sabha seats. All eyes, however, will be fixed on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat which saw a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate. The BJP is looking to avoid a repeat of its loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

The BJP had lost the two seats after the BSP and SP set aside their political rivalry to fight the elections together. Both seats were won by SP candidates.

Meanwhile, the Palghar seat is poised for a multi-cornered contest between Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Baliram Jadhav (Bhaujan Vikas Aghadi), Shriniwas Wanaga (Shiv Sena) and Damodar Singhda (Congress). The election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January 2018 and the the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole.

