Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of four seats to begin shortly

Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Voting was held in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar Lok Sabha seats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 7:54:56 am
Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Kairana, Nagaland, Palgher, Bhandara Gondiya Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live: The bye-election on four parliamentary seats were held on May 28. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The results of the bypolls held to four Lok Sabha seats on May 28 will be declared by the Election Commission today. The voting was held in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar Lok Sabha seats. All eyes, however, will be fixed on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat which saw a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate. The BJP is looking to avoid a repeat of its loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

The BJP had lost the two seats after the BSP and SP set aside their political rivalry to fight the elections together. Both seats were won by SP candidates.

Meanwhile, the Palghar seat is poised for a multi-cornered contest between Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Baliram Jadhav (Bhaujan Vikas Aghadi), Shriniwas Wanaga (Shiv Sena) and Damodar Singhda (Congress). The election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January 2018 and the the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole.

Live Blog

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 for Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland and Palghar will be declared today. Follow LIVE UPDATES 

07:14 (IST) 31 May 2018
Re-polling held across 123 poll booths

After receiving reports of failure of voting machines, the Election Commission had ordered repolling on Wednesday. In total, re-polling was held across 123 poll booths in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya, Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.

07:08 (IST) 31 May 2018
Counting to begin 8 am onwards

Counting for Lok Sabha seats to begin from 8 am onwards. Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana saw 54 per cent turn out in the polls, the voting was held amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines in several booths. Meanwhile in Nagaland, the turnout was 70 per cent and Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya, the turnout was only 38.5 per cent. Palghar Lok Sabha  recorded 46 per cent polling. 

All eyes will be on the results of Kairana bypolls held on May 28. (File)

The Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP (MP) Nana Patole. Patole had resigned from the BJP after making a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his style of functioning. Patole left the BJP to join the Congress.

In Bhandara-Gondia, the NCP has elicited the support of the Congress to take on the BJP in the elections. As per the election commission’s norms, a government holiday has been declared in the districts where polling will take place.

