Local bodies polls: ‘Elephant’ to debut, ‘Cycle’ will ride for second time

WITH SP and BSP deciding to contest the local bodies polls in June on party symbols, UP set is set to witness another high-profile elections soon after the Assembly polls.

While the BJP and Congress had been contesting local bodies polls on party symbols, this will be the first time that BSP will do the same. The SP, meanwhile, had only contested these polls on party symbol in 2006. In the 2012 local bodies elections, while SP and BSP had not contested on party symbols, workers of both parties had contested as independents, claiming to have support from the respective parties.

Sources said after the debacle in the Assembly polls, both parties have decided to contest these elections to stay alive among the people and also to give a fight to the BJP, which had won 10 of the 12 mayoral seats in 2012.

In June, 14 municipal corporations, 292 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats will go to polls. Among these, the State Election Commission is set to use EVMs to conduct the elections of mayor and corporators in municipal corporations.

When contacted, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said: “The party is contesting the local bodies polls on symbols but not because of prestige or for survival. The workers wanted to contest the elections on the symbol… party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accepted their demand.”

He added that in 2012, four or five SP leaders had contested from one seat, confusing voters. “When the party will have its own candidate for a seat, voters will vote to him and not get divided,” Uttam said. He further said party has set up a district-level committee to select candidates.

Meanwhile, BSP, which could get only 19 seats in the UP elections, is going to contest the local bodies election on party symbol for the first time. “From Monday, the party will hold divisional meeting for set up new organisation committees of the district, nagar nigam, nagar palika and nagar panchayat. The exercise of delimitation and reservation of wards is still going on. Candidates will be selected after party committees are set up,” BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar said.

Recently, party chief Mayawati had said that while BSP does not have a strong base in urban areas, due to the increase in public support in these areas, it has been decided that BSP will contest urban local bodies polls on its symbol.

The Congress, on the other hand, has held one meeting so far, seeking suggestions regarding contesting municipal polls. “City presidents have been asked to identify promising candidates for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of urban local bodies. Formal meetings for selection of candidates and other preparations will begin in a week,” said MLC Deepak Singh.

BJP has asked state vice-president J P S Rathore to supervise the preparations of the local body elections. Rathore was in-charge of the party election management cell for the Assembly polls. “Poll in-charges at local bodies and district levels have been appointed,” he said.

“The people now expect more from BJP after the party’s thumping victory in the Assembly and earlier in the Lok Sabha elections. Municipal bodies are associated with daily civic problems of the people and BJP will contest the polls on the development agenda… Candidates will be selected in the last phase of poll preparations,” BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

