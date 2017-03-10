Law needed to deal with evolving situations during polls: CEC Zaidi

CEC Nasim Zaidi CEC Nasim Zaidi

A new law to deal with dynamically evolving political situations during elections is “desirable”, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said here on Thursday. “Election management, social and political situations are dynamically evolving and it is likely that in future some law is needed to deal with a particular situation… it is desirable,” he told PTI in an interview, a day after assembly elections concluded in five states. He said the Commission noticed that many people tried to be “tangential” to the model code of conduct in these polls, thus sidestepping its provisions.

Bypolls in April

The EC on Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats to fill vacancies in the electoral college ahead of the election for the President’s office due this year. The three vacant Lok Sabha seats are Anantnag and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir and Malappuram in Kerala. Srinagar will vote on April 9 and the other two elect their representatives on April 12.

