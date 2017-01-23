Knives would be out for PM if poll results are adverse: Congress

Senior BJP leaders would turn on Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the results of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states were not favourable, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday said, even as he conceded that the Gujarat polls would be the last chance for his party. (Source: Express Photo) Senior BJP leaders would turn on Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the results of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states were not favourable, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday said, even as he conceded that the Gujarat polls would be the last chance for his party. (Source: Express Photo)

Senior BJP leaders would turn on Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the results of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states were not favourable, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday said, even as he conceded that the Gujarat polls would be the last chance for his party. Patel accused Modi of running the Central government like a “dictator” and said senior BJP leaders and cabinet colleagues were waiting for an opportunity to turn on him.

“On radio, he (Modi) talked about republic and democracy. Narendra bhai has nothing to do with this. All he knows is dictatorship. (When he was Gujarat CM) Nobody from BJP or those in the cabinet could raise voice against him. “BJP leaders are quiet for now, but they are waiting to take out their swords. Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Murli Manohar Joshi, (Arun) Jaitley are waiting for the results of elections in five states. Lal Krishna Advani has been waiting for longer,” Patel, political adviser to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said.

Elections have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

“They (BJP leaders) are fed up. Government officials are fed up because he (Modi) holds meeting everyday and won’t let anyone speak. He has no interest in what impact his decisions have on public, country’s economy, all he craves is publicity, a chance to speak,” he said in a veiled attack on the Prime Minister over the decision of demonetisation.

Asking the party workers to start preparing for Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are due in later part of 2017, the Congress leader said it was the last opportunity for the party to revive its fortunes in the BJP-ruled state.

“Winning Gujarat election is a question of our existence. They (BJP) came to power in Delhi through Gujarat, and it is their base. Just focus on working because it is never if not now,” he said at a`Jan Vedna’ rally here on demonetisation.