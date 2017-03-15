Delhi government seeks ballot paper for civic polls

The request for conducting the polls through paper ballot had been sent to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s office as he had the power to amend the rules. (Representational Image) The request for conducting the polls through paper ballot had been sent to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s office as he had the power to amend the rules. (Representational Image)

The Delhi government has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to get the civic polls conducted through paper ballot instead of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, Kejriwal said the request for conducting the polls through paper ballot had been sent to Baijal’s office as he had the power to amend the rules.

“Some rules need to be changed if the polls are to be conducted through paper ballot instead of EVMs. And the power to change the rules lies with the LG,” Kejriwal said.

He said the Delhi State Election Commission had informed the Lt Governor that it was too late to change the mode of voting at this stage.

He said he would urge the Lt Governor to hold a meeting with him and other political parties as well as poll panel to see if there was a possibility of conducting the election through paper ballot.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s demand followed allegations that EVMs were tampered with in the just-concluded assembly polls.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had also approached the Election Commission with the same demand.

Election to the three municipal corporations – south, north and east Delhi – would be held on April 22. The results would be declared on April 25.

