Yeddyurappa’s floor test tomorrow: All that has happened so far

The one-day-old Karnataka government under Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has been ordered by the Supreme Court to take a floor test at 4 pm Saturday to prove its majority. Yeddyurappa was sworn in Thursday after Governor Vajubhai Vala controversially invited him to form the government after the Karnataka Assembly elections threw up a fractured verdict. Friday’s court order comes on the petitions filed by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday night, challenging Governor Vala’s move.

The Supreme Court, in a second ever pre-dawn hearing, declined to stall the Governor’s order inviting B S Yeddyurappa to form the government. It, however, underlined that the BJP leader’s tenure as CM is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions that were heard Friday. The bench of Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan is hearing the matter.

Here’s a quick look at what has happened so far after Karnataka polls

# The Supreme Court bench on Friday ordered Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to take a floor test at 4 pm tomorrow and prove his government’s majority in the hung Karnataka Assembly. It ordered all newly-elected MLAs to take the oath before the floor test and a protem speaker be appointed after that.

# On Wednesday, May 16 evening, Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala invited BJP’s Yeddyurappa to form the government, giving him 15 days to prove majority in the hung Assembly where BJP has 104 seats, Congress 78 and JD(S) 37.

# A miffed Congress moved the Supreme Court and called for an urgent hearing into the matter. Led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress demanded the apex court to stay the oath-taking ceremony, claiming that the Governor’s announcement was “unconstitutional”.

# The Congress filed the petition at 11.30 pm Wednesday. In a rare pre-dawn hearing, the Supreme Court judges assembled and the hearing began around 1.30 am Thursday, and concluded in three and a half hours.

# Singhvi said the fact that three judges of the Supreme Court can sit at 2 in the night and hear the matter is a victory for democracy”. Singhvi appeared for petitioners KPCC chief G Parameshwara and JD (S) president H D Kumaraswamy.

# The court put off the hearing by a day as the Congress could not produce the letters submitted by Yeddyurappa to Karnataka governor. The court later ordered Yeddyurappa to produce the letters on Friday and said it will not stall his swearing-in.

# The 75-year-old Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka CM for the third time at 9 am Thursday.

# On Day 1 as CM, Yeddyurappa held a one-man cabinet meeting with senior bureaucrats to fulfil his pre-poll promise of waiving farm loans of up to Rs one lakh from all banks.

# At the same time, Congress, in a largely symbolic statement, announced it would meet the Governors in Goa and Manipur – where it could not form governments in spite of emerging the single largest party in elections last year – and stake claim afresh.

#Congress and JDS are nervous with fears of BJP trying to woo away their newly elected legislators by getting them to resign or abstain from voting in a floor test.

# Three-time MLA from Vijayanagara (Bellary) Anand Singh failed to show up among the elected Congress MLAs “The BJP is using the ED to threaten us. The BJP has threatened Anand Singh as well,” JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy said.

