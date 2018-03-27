Karnataka poll date leak: ECI constitutes probe panel to investigate incident; all you need to know

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announces the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announces the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo)

Following the controversy that erupted Tuesday morning over BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting the Karnataka election dates before any official announcement by the Election Commission, the poll watchdog constituted a Committee of Officers to probe into the matter and take necessary and effective action if needed.

It asked the committee to give its report within seven days and suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee has already sought information from the concerned media organisations and individuals. Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express that it is likely to seek a CBI and Intelligence Bureau (IB) probe into the incident.

Earlier in the day, Malviya tweeted that Karnataka would go to polls on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 18. However, the EC announced that the counting of votes would take place on May 15.

What BJP’s Amit Malviya said?

BJP IT cell chief said he got to know about the Karnataka election dates before the EC announcement after a news channel flashed it and they were already public. Having got the dates wrong, he later deleted his tweet.

EC on Amit Malviya’s tweet before official announcement

In its statement today, the Election Commission said, “Today during the announcement of Karnataka Assembly Election, 2018 by the Commission, it was brought to the notice of the Commission that minutes before the official announcement of the Election Schedule, Amit Malviya in a Tweet had already tweeted the date of Poll as May 12, 2018 and date of Counting as May 18, 2018.”

The poll watchdog also said that the actual dates were different than what Malviya had tweeted. “In another tweet, he also gave a reference of Times Now News Channel as his source. Though, the reports in tweets mentioned the Polling date as May 12, 2018 and Counting date as May 18, 2018, it was clarified that actual schedule of Karnataka Assembly Elections has the Counting date as May 15, 2018,” it said.

What CEC O P Rawat said?

Reacting to the development, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat said an investigation will be launched. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken,” he said.

Congress questions EC’s credibility

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to twitter to question the credibility of the EC asking if action would be taken against Amit Malviya or BJP chief Amit Shah. Surjewala tweeted: “BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President Amit Shah and register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?”

How Mamata Banerjee reacted?

TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reacted, accusing the BJP-led NDA government of “using and misusing” all agencies, including the Election Commission. She lashed out at the ruling party saying,”All agencies are being used and misused. All institutions are becoming BJP institutions.”

When is Karnataka Assembly election?

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15, the Election Commission declared on Tuesday. The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. Out of the 224 constituencies, 173 are reserved for the general category, 36 for the scheduled caste and 15 for the scheduled tribe. The decisive constituencies include Mangalore, Raichur, Bellary, Mysore, Bijapur North, Bijapur South, Udupi and Badami. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

Who all are contesting?

Bhartiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) are the major national parties contesting the elections. However, satraps like Coorg National Council, Kannad Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Congress Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga and Karnataka Vikas Party are influential among their respective castes.

Karnataka CEC says all arrangements will be made for “free and fair” polls

Soon after the official announcement of Karnataka election dates, state electoral authorities said all arrangements would be made and action taken to ensure “free and fair” assembly polls in Karnataka on May 12. “We have already taken all necessary precautions.. strict instructions have been given, everybody should participate in the election process impartially without being affected by any kind of allurements,” PTI quoted Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar as saying.

Voting turnout in 2013

The voting percentage during the 2013 assembly election was 71.45. Stating that total electors, including service electors in Karnataka as per the 2018 final rolls is 4,96,82,351 as compared to 4,36,85,739 in 2013, the CEO said, “there is a nine per cent increase in the total voters.”

Number of expected voters in 2018 as compared to 2013

This year, Karnataka will see around 2,52,05,820 male voters as compared to 2,23,15,727 in 2013. The female voters are 2,44,71,979 in 2018 compared to 2,13,67,912 in 2013. And the transgender voters are 4,552 in 2018 as compared 2,100 in 2013. There are 15,42,000 young voters in the age group of 18-19 in 2018 as compared to 7,18,000 in 2013. The young voters ratio has increased from 1.16 per cen to 2.20 per cent and the gender ratio from 958 to 972 in the same period; while Elector Population (EP) Ratio remained the same, PTI quoted officials as saying.

