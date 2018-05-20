Karnataka govt formation LIVE: After Yeddyurappa quits, Cong-JDS working out alliance formula

Bengaluru: JD(S) Leader H D Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Bengaluru: JD(S) Leader H D Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

In a surprising turn of events, Karnataka’s new chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign yesterday without facing the floor test in the Assembly. He later handed in his resignation to state Governor Vajabhai Vala. Yeddyurappa’s stepping down paved the way for the JD(S) and Congress to be invited by the Governor to form a government in the state. On Saturday evening, HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the government. He also said that his oath-taking ceremony will take place on Monday, May 21, but the date was later shifted as it coincided with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 23. Kumaraswamy also added that various members of the Opposition, including Mayawati, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, among others have been invited for the ceremony.

The Congress and BJP, meanwhile, traded barbs against each other in New Delhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the joint leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He also slammed the BJP MLAs of showing disrespect by exiting the Karnataka Assembly before the national anthem. He said that his party would try to collect a scattered Opposition so as to defeat the BJP in the general elections next year.